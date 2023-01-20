ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in six months, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is coming to New Mexico. Following a successful night in Rio Rancho in August, BKFC decided to bring Knuckle Mania 3, the biggest BKFC event yet, to Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.

New Mexico has a history of producing world-champion athletes in various combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, and support from the community has been strong. BKFC has recognized that and wants to reward local athletes and fans by making Albuquerque a regular stop on the world tour.

“We’re certainly coming back here,” said BKFC president David Feldman. “I mean the fighters are great, the trainers are great to deal with, the fans loved it, the commission is amazing to deal with here. There’s nothing not to like about doing a BKFC event in New Mexico. We’re certainly going to make this one of our most prominent homes.”

“If they want to make this pretty much be their landing post, this is going to be it because there are going to be a lot of fans screaming, wishing that they could get in there and saying that they could do it,” fighter John Dodson said. “I’m going to be telling you guys, let’s knuckle up.”

Knuckle Mania 3 is scheduled for Friday, February 17, and tickets are selling fast. BKFC said they have already sold more seats than they did for the fight card in August.