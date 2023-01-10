ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is coming back to New Mexico. Knuckle Mania 3 is set to take stage at Tingley Coliseum on February 17, with the co-headline event, Austin Trout vs Diego Sanchez.
The rest of the card features plenty of other New Mexican fighters, including Eric Dodson, Will Santiago, Jayme Hinshaw, and Joshua Moreno. All won their respective fights during the last BKFC event in New Mexico, at the Rio Rancho Events Center in August.