ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bare Knuckle Fight Championship had its first card in New Mexico this past weekend. The card at the Rio Rancho Events Center was sprinkled with local fighters and was a huge draw for fans.

The response from combat fans in New Mexico got the attention of the BKFC. “Bringing BKFC to Albuquerque, New Mexico was nothing short of amazing,” said BKFC founder and president David Feldman. “The fights were great, some great knockouts, great fighters, but man, this crowd was unbelievable, enthusiastic fight town. I knew it was a fight town, and I’m so glad they got to experience BKFC.”

It sounds like New Mexico fight fans will experience BKFC again in the future. Feldman said they are coming back. “Oh, a hundred percent,” said Feldman. “I mean, this crowd wants it back. I don’t think we’ll be here by the end of this year, but we’ll be here for two or three times in 2023 for sure.