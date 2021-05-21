Birima Seck commits to Richard Pitino, New Mexico

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six-foot-eleven center Birima Seck went on his Instagram page Friday night and announced that he committed to play basketball for Richard Pitino and the University of New Mexico Lobos.

The native of Senegal said that he was thankful for the opportunity and the faith that the Lobo coaching staff showed in him. Seck went on to say he can’t wait to get started. Seck is a part of the class of 2021, coming out of Dream Christian School in Glendale, Arizona. He had offers from Kansas, Arizona State, TCU, and South Florida. The Lobos have added speed to the backcourt and a lot of sizes to the frontcourt since coach Pitino arrived.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES