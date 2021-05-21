Birima Seck commits to Richard Pitino, New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six-foot-eleven center Birima Seck went on his Instagram page Friday night and announced that he committed to play basketball for Richard Pitino and the University of New Mexico Lobos.
The native of Senegal said that he was thankful for the opportunity and the faith that the Lobo coaching staff showed in him. Seck went on to say he can’t wait to get started. Seck is a part of the class of 2021, coming out of Dream Christian School in Glendale, Arizona. He had offers from Kansas, Arizona State, TCU, and South Florida. The Lobos have added speed to the backcourt and a lot of sizes to the frontcourt since coach Pitino arrived.