Bird named to Triple-A West Post-Season All-Star Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes‘ first baseman, Greg Bird was named to the Triple-A West Post-Season All-Star Team on Tuesday. Bird signed a minor league deal with the Rockies organization in February after experiencing injury-marred seasons in 2019 and 2020. He led Albuquerque in home runs (27) and RBI (91) this season while playing in 112 games, second on the team to Ryan Vilade’s 117. Bird hit .320 in 57 contests at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

“First and foremost it was just a good group of guys that were fun to be around, we had a great manager in Warren Schaeffer, and just getting an opportunity from the Rockies to play every day, that was something I haven’t done in a while. So, I mean that was kind of icing on the cake if you will, and it’s just pretty rewarding,” said Bird.