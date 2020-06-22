Bill Gentry, Hall of Fame high school football coach dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bill Gentry, a man who was called the Dean of Prep Coaches in New Mexico, has died. Gentry coached the Highland Hornets for 31 years and lead the team to three state championships.

He finished out his 38-year coaching career leading the Eldorado Eagles. Gentry won a state-record 305 games over his career and was inducted to at least three Hall of Fames. He was inducted into the Albuquerque Sports Hall of Fame, now the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame, in 1987. The following year Gentry, a former University of New Mexico football player, was inducted into the UNM Hall of Honor. Gentry, who is the grandfather of Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry, was selected by the National High School Coaches Association as Coach of the Year in 1994. He was 93 years old.

