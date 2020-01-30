Big rally isn’t enough to save Lobo women at SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It came down to a very strange fourth quarter that ended in the favor of the home team as the San Diego State Aztecs defeated New Mexico 75-74 in women’s basketball.

The Lobos found themselves down 8 points late and responded with a 9-0 run in 16 seconds. However, the mistake the Lobos made was fouling Aztecs star Sofia Ramos with only 7 seconds to play. Ramos sank both free throws to erase a one-point Lobo advantage and finish 16 for 16 at the line.

Ramos scored 32 points in the Aztecs victory. Jadeyn De La Cerda scored 24 points to pace the Lobos. Jordan Hosey had 16 points and 6 rebounds, while Aisia Robertson scored 15 with 8 rebounds.

The Lobos dropped to 3-7 in Mountain West play with the loss and 12-11 overall. They will host Fresno State Saturday.