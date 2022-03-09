BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Girls Basketball Player of the Year award was announced on Wednesday. This year’s award went to Bernalillo senior Juliana Aragon.

Aragon was a key piece in the Spartans’ 24-1 record. She led the state in two categories, regardless of classification, averaging 30 points and 8 assists per game. The senior was so dominant this season that she averaged 7.2 more points than the state’s second-leading scorer, Bella Hines of Eldorado (22.8).

The 5’5″ point guard was a sharpshooter for the Spartans this season, as she shot 63 percent from the field, 52 percent in three-point range, and 87 percent at the free-throw line. Aragon is the first player from Bernalillo to win the award.

The season is not done for Aragon. Bernalillo was granted a three-seed in the state tournament and the Spartans have advanced to a semi-final game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Pit. The championship game will take place on Friday at 8 p.m.