Bernalillo Co. to sign agreement with city to help pay for soccer facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is joining forces with the city to help wrap up construction on the practice field for New Mexico United. The championship soccer field at the Mesa Del Sol Regional Sports Complex will serve as a practice and scrimmage facility for the team; The field is finished.

“The field alone puts the county in some very elite soccer company,” says County Commission Vice-Chair Steven Michael Quezada in a news release. “Adding the necessary facilities gives the county unlimited possibilities for regional soccer tournaments and makes the county a major player for youth sports tournaments.”

Tuesday, County commissioners approved a partnership with the city. This will help them pay to design and build the locker room, restrooms, and other facilities. The agreement says the city will pitch in a total of $3.5 million from Lodgers’ Tax revenue while the county is set to pay for the rest. The city will manage the complex.

According to the same news release, the recreation complex was established in 1995 and a master plan was completed the following year. The county says the complex currently can be used for soccer, cricket, football, as well as other outdoor activities.