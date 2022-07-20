ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Davion Franklin has known only victory in the Bellator promotion. The Jackson and Wink Academy-trained Franklin will try to up his record to 6-0 when he faces Marcelo Golm on the Bellator 283 card in Tacoma, Washington Friday. Franklin stopped by Van Tate’s Sports Office to talk about his upcoming fight and plans for the future.