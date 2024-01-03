ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A highly touted player since starting her high school basketball career, Eldorado junior Bella Hines received her 40th collegiate offer this week. This one comes from defending NCAA Champion LSU.

“Oh it feels great, you know just like to know that they recognize me and just to know that I have the talent to play with the top dogs. Especially LSU, I mean they are the defending national champs, I mean it felt great and it was definitely an offer I wanted”, said Bella Hines.

Bella is currently averaging right over 37 points per game for the Eagles, but even with her success and her college attention she remains humble. All of the attention could have an effect on any high school athlete, but Hines doesn’t let it effect her.

“I mean, yeah at times I feel a little bit of pressure, but I love pressure and I love being able to prove myself to everybody, said Hines, Yeah, definitely the work is just beginning, because I feel that a lot of people still count me out and I just really want to prove people wrong and just prove to myself that I can make it as far as I want to go.”