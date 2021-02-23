Belen student-athletes protest cancellation of fall sports

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico school district is calling on the New Mexico Public Education Department to separate hybrid learning and sports. Tuesday, the Belen School Board met to discuss reentry.

“Sports and hyrbid should have never been coupled. It makes no sense to me whatsoever as many of the athletes can actually be on remote the entire time. I don’t see the logic in it; I don’t get it. They need to acknowledge the deep division its caused in our communities, and the problems,” said Belen School Board President Elizabeth Chavez.

Story continues below

A couple of weeks ago, the board decided to bring back middle and high school students on March 22. The adjusted New Mexico Activities Association calendar had fall sports beginning Monday and NMPED requires schools to be in hybrid learning for two weeks before sports can resume.

Tuesday night, student-athletes protested outside the school’s administration building. Football players say they want to go to school now. “Everybody wants to go back. Everyone is hurt at the school board’s decision. We lost our senior year. We lost so much already. They just keep taking away from us,” said student-athlete Gavin Chavez.

Some say it wouldn’t be a problem if sports and hybrid were separated. One board member raised the question, if NMPED did allow sports and hybrid to decouple, would Belen athletes then be able to participate? The superintendent said yes and there is still time for that to happen.

Belen is not the only district to ask that hybrid learning and sports be separated. Monday, the Albuquerque Public School board approved a letter to the governor asking the entities to be separate.