ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday night, New Mexico United brought it home for the first home game of the season. United organizers said a lot goes into making opening day a great time for visitors.

Fans were out and excited about opening night and hopeful for a good season. “I’ve been a fan since United began, and I’m always one of the first ones in line and can’t wait for our home opener. It’s been a long time coming, so we’re really excited to get out there and cheer on our boys,” said New Mexico United fan Andra Kiscaden.

Some fans even showed up early to support their team and tailgate.

“We’ve been here since 2 p.m. getting all the corn hole stuff ready. We’re having friends and family come join us. Food. Drinks. We’re just really excited,” said New Mexico United fan Daisy.

However, inside the stadium, it was all hands on deck to get ready for the home opener.

“It’s busy. It’s hectic, but it’s all worth it when everything goes well. We have a lot of people out here. We’re working really hard to make this all happen,” said New Mexico United Communications Director David Wiese-Carl.

Behind the scenes, there were a lot of elements that needed to come together, with more than 100 staff and volunteers working on opening night. Those in charge of merchandise were getting ready for those who wanted to purchase new gear while other staff prepared the Isotopes field for the soccer game. Meanwhile, technical staff made sure everything ran smoothly.

“We’re thrilled to be back here finally. It took forever for us to get back here again after a start on the road to the season, but we are thrilled to be back here. We’re excited to pack the place,” said Wiese-Carl. He added that fans got to see some new additions including the new Turquoise Takeover Collection merch.

Fans saw the newly renovated Isotopes screen which event organizers added new United graphics to. “We like to fill this place. We like to defend New Mexico. This is a fortress and we’re proud of it.”

Organizers expected more than 11,000 fans on opening night. The first 3,000 fans got opening day flags when they walked through the gates.