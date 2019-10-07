Bayron Matos verbally commits to play at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the world of college basketball, Bayron Matos is a wanted man from the class of 2020. The 6-foot-9 power forward out of Heights Christian Academy Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is spending the weekend in Albuquerque checking out the University of New Mexico Lobos on an official visit.

He landed on Friday in Albuquerque, and the big time recruit must have liked what he saw, as he verbally committed to play for the Lobos on Saturday afternoon.

Matos tweeted out on Saturday that he is 150 percent committed to play at UNM. He has a lot of programs looking at him, but coming into his visit at UNM, he said that he liked what he heard about the Lobos and the potential to play right away.

“Everybody says New Mexico is the biggest place, its a big gym, a lot of family, people love basketball there. So I have to go see this. I don’t want to go to like a big college and be sitting on the bench for four years. So, I want to find a place where I can play and like, I am here to play and show the coach what I got, that’s what I am looking for,” said Bayron Matos.