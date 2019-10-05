Bayron Matos makes an official visit to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the world of college basketball, Bayron Matos is a wanted man from the class of 2020. The 6-foot-9 power forward out of Heights Christian Academy Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is spending the weekend in Albuquerque checking out the University of New Mexico Lobos on an official visit.

He is not one who lacks confidence.

“I am the best basketball player in the world,” said Matos. “I’m number two player in my country. I’m number 16 in my position, player. I am number 36 in the whole class.”

New Mexico might just be the right size school for Matos.

“I don’t want to go to a big college where you sit down for four years,” said Matos. “I want to find a place where I can play.”

Matos, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, has heard a lot about Lobo basketball. Former Lobo star player J.R. Giddens is playing professionally in the Dominican Republic and is a friend of Matos.

“We work out together,” said Matos. “He said New Mexico was like a big family.”

That is probably a selling point for Matos because he has made it very clear that he wants to go somewhere that has a large Spanish speaking population. New Mexico definitely has him covered.

“I like here because I got too many people speaking Spanish, you know, from the Dominican Republic,” said Matos. “I speak Spanish too, so I think here, I’m going to feel good. This big family here.”