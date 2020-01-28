Bayron Matos has first Lobo basketball practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Lobo big guy said he was coming to school early. Bayron Matos had his first practice as a Lobo on Monday.

The six-foot-five power forward is ranked 16th at his position and 36th overall in the class of 2020. He is here early and a decision on when or if he will play or redshirt has not yet been made.

“It is his decision at the end of the day. I’m trying to provide some guidance on what a good decision might be. I’d be lying if I said I think he probably should redshirt, but I think he’s excited. He’s a young man that has confidence in himself,” said UNM basketball coach Paul Weir.

Lobo guard and leading scorer Jaquan Lyle has been cleared to practice and depending on an off the court incident, could be ready for San Diego State. Vance Jackson is still nursing his way back from a knee injury and will not be available for San Diego State on Wednesday.