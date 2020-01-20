Bayron Matos announces on Twitter he will be at UNM early

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six-foot-nine power forward and 2020 UNM commit, Bayron Matos announced on Twitter Sunday morning that he will be in Albuquerque to start his university career in the next few days. Matos is a senior at The Heights Christian Academy Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He is eligible to enter college right now, as the spring semester starts on Monday. Matos could play on the team this season, but it is still unclear if he will join the Lobo Men in conference play.

If Matos were to join the active roster and play, he would use one full year of his eligibility. KRQE Sports reached out to UNM Basketball and they did not have a comment.

The Lobos are coming off of their 2nd consecutive conference loss on Saturday, and down Carlton Bragg and Vance Jackson for that 88-78 loss at UNLV, UNM could have used a big body like Matos. The Lobos were out rebounded and had a sluggish finish down the stretch in Las Vegas.

“I thought we kind of hung around for a lot of the 2nd half, but late obviously, you know their depth and their speed and our just kind of weariness I think just all kind of came into one and then they were able to pull away”, said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir. UNM now falls to 15-5 on the year and 4-3 in MW Conference play.

Riding a 2-game losing skid coach Weir had this message to his team heading into their next game on Tuesday. “Just have to stay positive. It’s unfortunate you know the kind of last month and the roller coaster that we have been though, but I think through most of the season we have been able to kind of fight through adverse times and we are faced with another and hopefully, we will be able to bounce back”, said Weir.

UNM will host San Jose State next on Tuesday at 8 p.m.