Battle for Lobo field goal kicker job is a tight one

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrew Shelley and George Steinkamp have a couple of things in common. They have both had the job of Lobo field goal kicker and they have both lost the job. The two are also Lobo seniors taking advantage of another season of eligibility due to COVID-19.

The two are also in a tight race to be the guy. Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales is looking for one thing to separate the two. “Consistency,” said Gonzales. “One of them just have to decide that they are going to be the guy and just not miss. Right now, they both go on a streak where they will hit four or five in a row and then they will miss one. They will miss two. They will hit the pole. Everything just goes. I mean, they need to be mentally tougher.”

Steinkamp is a former soccer player from Los Alamos High, who kicked a field goal in a game for the first time ever this past COVID shortened season. “Everything is just a work in progress at the moment and we’re just slowly trying to dial it in and get perfect,” said Steinkamp. “That’s the goal.”

Shelley, a former Eldorado High Eagles kicker, would like the job but is happy doing any of the chores that come at the position. “I’m more focused on just trying to be the best player for the team,” said Shelley. “Whether that’s at punter, kicker, it doesn’t matter. I just want to play for the Lobos.” Gonzales said the competition between the two could go all the way up to Sept. 2. That’s the date of the Lobos home opener against Houston Baptist.