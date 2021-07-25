Baseball tournament helps high school players get seen by scouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Texas Premiere Baseball Tournament continues in Albuquerque through Sunday morning with high school players getting an opportunity to play in front of college scouts. More than 30 teams from multiple states are competing, which has turned into a big tourism boost for the Albuquerque area.

“They’re here for five days, they’re spending money in Albuquerque, on motels, at gas stations, in restaurants, they’re going to tourism. I mean, the money this tournament brings into Albuquerque is phenomenal,” said Rio Rancho baseball coach Ron Murphy.

Murphy says the plan is to continue to expand the tournament, which originally had 50 teams last year before it was canceled. Next Wednesday, the tournament resumes with players ages 14 to 16.

