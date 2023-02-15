ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fight week is here for BKFC Knuckle Mania 3, and the fighters are ready to finally step into the squared circle. The highly anticipated co-main event of the evening between former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez and former WBA world champion Austin Trout could be the final bout of Sanchez’s career.

“It could be my last fight, the way the world is going right now,” said Sanchez. “I feel like God’s coming back, and I’m rapture-ready.”

“Oh, it’s going to be his last fight,” said Trout. “He already knows that I’m about to retire this cat. That’s funny. He’s like, ‘this is my last.’ But, you know, what they say about the dying Lion. The dying tiger is most dangerous. So, I have not taken this lightly, but yeah, I believe I’m going to retire him.”

BKFC is set to take place at Tingley Coliseum on Friday. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.