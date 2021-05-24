Austin Trout ready to return to the ring this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former WBA light middleweight Champion Austin Trout will face Alejandro Davila in Dubai on July 10. Davila is 22-2. Trout is 33-5-1. Trout says he plans to still fight at 147 pounds.

“His style is a very come forward, throws a lot of punches, a lot of offense, which plays right into my style of sticking and moving, but also, we kind of want to meet him head-on because I feel like I’m the stronger guy,” said Trout. “So, we are going to test that as well.”

Trout is now fighting for Legacy Sports Management. He says the company will help him with his wish to stay busy this year. “This one and then I got another one in September back in Dubai and the last one, December in Dubai,” said Trout. “Hopefully by December, we get either some sort of title contention, title shot, or title.”