Austin Trout ready to make memories in Dubai

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a long time since Austin Trout has traveled a long way to fight. Friday he will headline with Alejandro Davila of Mexico at the Hotel Atlantis in Dubai.

The last time Trout traveled that far was when he took a trip to Korea, fighting as an amateur. “The time difference, it is a bit of an obstacle, I’m not going to lie, but I’m built for it,” said Trout. “It’s like trying to wake up and you know it’s bright outside, trying to wake up it was just so hard.” The former WBA light middleweight champion will take a 33-5-1 record into the ring against the 22-2-2 Davila.

“I’ve watched film on him almost daily,” said Trout. “I know what he’s going to bring. He’s going to come. He’s going to throw a lot of punches, try to overwhelm me. I’m going to have to weather the storm.”

Trout plans to do that with good footwork and skill. The fight will be streamed on Fite TV.