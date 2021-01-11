Austin Trout has a fight, wants an active 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Austin Trout will get back in the ring on February 6 when he meets Juan Garcia in Chihuahua, Mexico. Trout wants it to be the first of four to five fights.

The former WBA light middleweight champion wants to stay active because he has his sights set on trying to score a title in the 147-pound division. Trout has taken on quality opponents in the past with only a limited number of fights leading in. He doesn’t want to do that anymore. “For the last five years of my career I’ve had about four years of layoffs,” said Trout. “I did the math and even though I fought four or five times, I would come after a year layoff and fight a killer, you know. Whether it was Charlo or Hurd, the other Charlo or Gausha. You know, these are top tier fighters that I didn’t get a rep in for a whole year.”

At 35 years old, Trout said he will keep fighting as long as he is able to pound with young talent. He is thinking about the future and has already started setting up for life after boxing. He loves his work in the broadcast booth analyzing fights. He also has a business to lean on. “I have a Parkinson’s boxing therapy company that I run, me and my wife we run together,” said Trout. “It’s doing good, but even more so it’s helping out our fighters.” Trout is 32-5-1 in the ring.

