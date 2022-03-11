ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend marks the start of New Mexico United’s season and at the games, you will notice some unique works of art. New Mexico United is working with 17 artists to create posters for United home games.

The first, for the home opener on Sunday, is created by screen printing artist Jon Sanchez. He says he drew inspiration from all of the things that make New Mexico great. “The poster itself, I was just trying to convey a love letter to New Mexico in a way,” Sanchez says. “So in the background, I have the roadrunner and the balloon and different mountainscapes.”

Of course, it incorporates the team and United fans. The posters will be limited to 505 posters available at the stadium for fans and cost $5.75 each.