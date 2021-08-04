Artesia Bulldogs welcome back Jeremy Maupin

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Artesia Bulldogs welcome back one of their own this season. Former Bulldogs quarterback Jeremy Maupin stepped down from his Los Lunas Tigers job during the offseason to return to title town.

“Yeah, it’s been great, they have really welcomed me back with open arms. I got a great staff and a lot of kids out, so it’s been really good. Ultimately, getting back to the tradition and getting back to having guys that just believe every year, they can win championship and they can compete. So, we are trying to get back to that,” said Maupin.

It’s been a warm welcome home but the Bulldogs haven’t won a state title since 2017. So, Coach Maupin is definitely instituting some changes in his first year and he says the kids are locked in. “The first week he was here, he was changing up everything. Lock the doors at 7 o’clock, made sure you were early and so just discipline,” said quarterback Nathan Taylor.

“We got a lot of guys that want to be orange and that are orange out here and then they are putting in the work to put us at a state championship level,” said cornerback Thomas Riley.

The Artesia Bulldogs will open up with the Cavemen in Carlsbad on August 20.