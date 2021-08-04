Artesia Bulldogs welcome back Jeremy Maupin

Local Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Artesia Bulldogs welcome back one of their own this season. Former Bulldogs quarterback Jeremy Maupin stepped down from his Los Lunas Tigers job during the offseason to return to title town.

Story continues below:

“Yeah, it’s been great, they have really welcomed me back with open arms. I got a great staff and a lot of kids out, so it’s been really good. Ultimately, getting back to the tradition and getting back to having guys that just believe every year, they can win championship and they can compete. So, we are trying to get back to that,” said Maupin.

It’s been a warm welcome home but the Bulldogs haven’t won a state title since 2017. So, Coach Maupin is definitely instituting some changes in his first year and he says the kids are locked in. “The first week he was here, he was changing up everything. Lock the doors at 7 o’clock, made sure you were early and so just discipline,” said quarterback Nathan Taylor.

“We got a lot of guys that want to be orange and that are orange out here and then they are putting in the work to put us at a state championship level,” said cornerback Thomas Riley.

The Artesia Bulldogs will open up with the Cavemen in Carlsbad on August 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES