APS to allow non-contact fall sports

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will allow non-contact sports this fall. The district announced the decision during a board meeting Wednesday night. The governor’s health order has only banned contact sports like football and soccer, leaving the door open for golf, cross country, and volleyball.

APS says it will allow athletes of those three sports to resume limited workouts on September 14. Official practices will begin October 5 with a season to begin no sooner than October 10.

“We also want everyone to know that we’ll follow the public health order as it evolves. If it changes in any way, those sports will follow NMMA [sic] guidelines,” said Gabriella Duran-Blakey of APS.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss