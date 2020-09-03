APS to allow non-contact fall sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will allow non-contact sports this fall. The district announced the decision during a board meeting Wednesday night. The governor’s health order has only banned contact sports like football and soccer, leaving the door open for golf, cross country, and volleyball.

APS says it will allow athletes of those three sports to resume limited workouts on September 14. Official practices will begin October 5 with a season to begin no sooner than October 10.

“We also want everyone to know that we’ll follow the public health order as it evolves. If it changes in any way, those sports will follow NMMA [sic] guidelines,” said Gabriella Duran-Blakey of APS.

