APS Protest: more from local players and parents on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of peaceful protestors gathered at the Albuquerque Public Schools building on Sunday afternoon. Their message was “Let Them Play” as players, coaches, parents and more were not happy with the APS Boards decision to keep schooling in remote learning, which is preventing sports from being played this spring.

“We have worked so hard for this. A lot of people don’t understand the dedication that we put into sports. It gives us that push and that drive to go to school. So, when I hear that I’m not going to get another game that I played three years in high school just for this senior year, it’s discouraging”, said Manzano High School Sr. girls basketball player Mary Jane Weaver.