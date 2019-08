ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - This edition of the Sports Desk begins with a look at Lobo Football. The team wrapped up their sixth practice of the season, and so far Head Coach Bob Davie has been impressed, as he rewarded his team with snow cones on Thursday.

"I'm going to get that clear and I want to get that out right now, that there were no taxpayer dollars on these snow cones. It's a reward for our players going to campus yesterday and spending about an hour and a half of their time, and then coming out here today and going about 26 periods. You know, I appreciate our players so much, and you know we are kind of in the middle of it now. You know, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday here, heavy heavy contact days, and I was proud of the way our players responded today," said UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie.