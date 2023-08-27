ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The APS metro soccer championships kicked off on Saturday afternoon. Pool play began on Saturday and will run through Thursday, August 31. Brackets will be seeded based on the results of pool play. Scores from the opening day are listed below.

Boys

Albuquerque High: 2 vs West Mesa: 1

Albuquerque Academy: 1 vs Atrisco Heritage: 3

Eldorado: 1 vs Volcano Vista: 4

Del Norte: 0 vs La Cueva: 10

Sandia: 4 vs Valley: 1

St. Pius X: 5 vs Cibola: 0

Cleveland: 4 vs Highland: 3

Rio Rancho: 3 vs Rio Grande: 1

Girls

Rio Rancho: 0 vs Albuquerque High: 1

Cibola: 2 vs Atrisco Heritage: 0

Valley: 0 vs La Cueva: 10

Hope Christian: 4 vs Eldorado: 0

Rio Grande: 1 vs West Mesa: 0

St. Pius X: 3 vs Sandia: 2

Cleveland: 10 vs Manzano: 0

Albuquerque Academy: 3 vs Volcano Vista: 0