Antonia Anderson makes history for the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Antonia Anderson has been a core piece of the Lobo’s success, and she now has a trophy to show for it. By appearing in Saturday’s game, Anderson played in her 135th career game, the most in program history.

Anderson also reached another milestone recently, as she scored her 1,000th career point against Colorado State. “It means a lot, just to come through and have a milestone, something like that to be in the record books, my name is engraved in UNM basketball now,” said Anderson. “I’ll take [the ball] home and put it up there with my dad’s stuff.”

Anderson and the Lobos will be back at the Pit on Monday night against San Jose State. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.