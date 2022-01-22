Antonia Anderson makes history for the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Antonia Anderson has been a core piece of the Lobo’s success, and she now has a trophy to show for it. By appearing in Saturday’s game, Anderson played in her 135th career game, the most in program history.
Story continues below
- Trending: Owner of Albuquerque smoke shop accused of trafficking drugs
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 20 de Enero 2022
- COVID: State responds to new CDC guidance for schools
- New Mexico: Teen father of baby thrown in dumpster releases statement
Anderson also reached another milestone recently, as she scored her 1,000th career point against Colorado State. “It means a lot, just to come through and have a milestone, something like that to be in the record books, my name is engraved in UNM basketball now,” said Anderson. “I’ll take [the ball] home and put it up there with my dad’s stuff.”
Anderson and the Lobos will be back at the Pit on Monday night against San Jose State. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.