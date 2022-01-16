Antonia Anderson drops 30-points in UNM’s 85-74 victory on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Basketball is off to a program best 6-0 start to conference play this year. The Lobos notched their sixth conference victory on the road Saturday with an 85-74 victory against Colorado State.

Four UNM scorers finished in the double digits and leading the way was Antonia Anderson. Coming into this game, Anderson tied a program record for most games played with 134, and on this special day in her career, Anderson finished with 30 points. She knocked down 8 of UNM’s 19 total 3-pointers in this win.

UNM is now 15-4 overall and 6-0 in conference play. They will move on to host Fresno State on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.