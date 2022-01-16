Antonia Anderson drops 30-points in UNM’s 85-74 victory on Saturday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Basketball is off to a program best 6-0 start to conference play this year. The Lobos notched their sixth conference victory on the road Saturday with an 85-74 victory against Colorado State.

Story continues below

Four UNM scorers finished in the double digits and leading the way was Antonia Anderson. Coming into this game, Anderson tied a program record for most games played with 134, and on this special day in her career, Anderson finished with 30 points. She knocked down 8 of UNM’s 19 total 3-pointers in this win.

UNM is now 15-4 overall and 6-0 in conference play. They will move on to host Fresno State on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES