ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Roswell Little League has done something that hasn't been done since 1956, which is to make it to the Little League World Series.

Roswell's Intermediate All-Star team beat East Texas in the Houston Regional on Wednesday night, 10-3. The team will now head to Livermore, California, to play the winner of the East Region and the Southeast Region in the 1st round on Monday.