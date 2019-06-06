Anthony Mathis will be an Oregon Duck in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - Former Lobo Men's Basketball guard, Anthony Mathis made the news official on Monday that he would not be returning to UNM for his Graduate season.

Mathis has now found a new team, as he made it official on Twitter on Wednesday, that he will play his Graduate season at Oregon. Originally from Oregon, he made the announcement via Twitter.

Mathis averaged 14.4 points for the Lobos last season.