Anthony Mathis is ready for his G-League debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Mathis is excited about professional basketball. The former Oregon and UNM Lobos guard will be making his G-League debut Wednesday in Orlando, Florida as a member of the Austin Spurs.

“It’s a lot better than I expected it to be,” said Mathis. “Everybody is just a team guy. Sometimes in the G League, you never know. Some of these guys come in and try to score 40 points per game. Our team is really selfless. I mean we have really good point guards, really good wings, really good bigs. So, we’re a really well-rounded team.”

Mathis averaged over 14 points per game in his final season at New Mexico 2018-2019. He finished his college eligibility in his home state of Oregon, playing for the Ducks.

Mathis averaged just under 10 points per game at Oregon during the 2019-2020 season and was selected by the Spurs in the second round of the G-League draft earlier this year. He says professional basketball is a lot different than college and that is just fine with him.

“The biggest difference I think is the physicality,” said Mathis. “It kind of plays in my favor a little bit just because you know I don’t have the quickest feet in the world. So, being able to put my body on people and use my hands a little bit more, it’s obviously been helping me a lot.” Mathis and the Spurs have an 11:30 a.m. ET date with the Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.