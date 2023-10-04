ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM offense is the best it has been in years, and that’s partially due to the plethora of new wide receivers. In each of the Lobos’ five games to start the season, a different player has led the team in receiving, most recently it was Ryan Davis.

Davis is currently in his first year at UNM as he transferred alongside offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent and quarterback Dylan Hopkins from UAB. He suffered a few injuries throughout training camp, and once he got healthy, he made the most of his opportunity.

“I just felt a hundred percent again,” he said. “Like, I felt like myself, so I felt good. I felt confident. That’s my biggest thing when I’m feeling confident. I feel like I can get open on anything.”

The Lobos are on a bye this week but return to action against San Jose State at home next week.