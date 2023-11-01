ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico native Angelo Leo is the new WBA Continental North America featherweight champion. The former WBO junior featherweight champion earned the belt with a TKO of Nicolas Polanco Wednesday night.

The fight was Leo’s first in two years. Leo didn’t show any signs of ring rust and was sharp from the opening bell until the end of the fight. Leo dominated the fight with well-timed body and headshots. The fight was scheduled for ten rounds but ended early when Polanco suffered a shoulder injury, which led to the fight being stopped.

With the victory Leo improved to 22-1. Polanco dropped to 20-4-2. Leo said he hopes to be back in the ring by the first of the year.