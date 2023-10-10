ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque native and former WBO super bantamweight champion Angelo Leo is back and is ready to get another title as he will fight for the WBA Intercontinental Featherlight Title on November 1.

“I have been ready. I have been sparring with the likes of Shakur Stevenson and Nonito Donaire, World Champions, you know. So, I have that experience under my belt, so jumping into a fight like this I am excited about that. That’s going to get my name up there in the rankings in the featherweight division,” said Angelo Leo.

Currently 21-1 with nine KOs, Leo is moving up a weight class, and this Nov. 1 bout will be his first in the Featherweight Division. He hopes to make a splash in the division and that starts with Armenia’s Aram Avagyan (10-1-2, four KOs) in Plant City, Florida.

Leo hasn’t fought since defeating Aaron Alameda on June 19, 2021. He is hungry to get back at the top of the rankings and he believes that the hard work he has put in will show on November 1.

“Fans are going to see a stronger me, a stronger Angelo Leo. a lot more powerful, a lot more explosive. We added a lot of things to my training camp as far as explosive work and strength and conditioning. I just think that I am the more experienced fighter. He is a great fighter, you know don’t get me wrong he is 11 and 1. That’s not a bad record, but I got that experience under my belt,” said Leo.