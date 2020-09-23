Angelo Leo returns to Duke City with championship belt in tow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo returned to his hometown of Albuquerque Tuesday for the first time since winning the WBO junior featherweight title. The champ had an ear to ear smile painted on his face with his shining new belt in a briefcase, as he talked about becoming only the fifth world champion from New Mexico.

He is enjoying the spoils of victory but is well aware he has to work harder to keep his spot. “Now I’m a target,” said Leo. “I got a target on my back. Everybody wants my belt so I have to defend it to the fullest and can’t let anybody take it from me. With that being said, I have the belt so, I got a lot of pull now. I can start making moves. I can start calling shots now.”

Leo is still staying active while enjoying some time off. His first order of business when he got to Albuquerque was to go see his grandmother, to help her celebrate her birthday. Leo doesn’t expect to get back in the ring until the end of the year or the beginning of next year. His first title defense will be against Stephen Fulton Jr., his original opponent for the title fight. Tramaine Williams filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Fulton Jr. and suffered the first defeat of his career, as Leo was able to win in a 12 round unanimous decision.