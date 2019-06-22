Angelo Leo ready for his second consecutive main event bout

by: Jared Chester

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo is fresh off a main event victory two months ago. Well, the undefeated boxer is already set to be back in the ring on June 28.

“I was actually a little surprised. I didn’t think it was going to be that quick. I thought I was going to be fighting in July or August, but you know, I am always ready and always stay ready. So, I didn’t take a lot of damage in my last fight, so I stayed in the gym. You know, I was ready for it,” said Angelo Leo.

Leo currently holds a 17-0 (8 KOs) professional record, and this will be a big test for him as he takes on Mark John Yap. Yap is currently ranked ninth in the WBC super-bantamweight rankings. That fight will be on June 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it will be streamed live on Facebook.

