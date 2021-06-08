Angelo Leo ready for first action since losing his title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo (20-1) is scheduled to fight Aaron Almeda (25-1) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas June 19. Leo is hoping to return to the win column after suffering the first loss of his career back in January.

Leo lost his WBO super bantamweight title to current champion Stephen Fulton. At the time of the fight, Leo was coming off of a battle with COVID-19. He knows he may have come back too early. The great stamina he displayed in winning the belt gave way to a very winded Leo in his title defense.

“That loss right there, it taught me a lot,” said Leo. “It taught me a lot about myself. What I need to do and it was a learning lesson. It was a learning lesson and I’m ready to get back in there you know and prove I’m better this fight. I hired a strength and conditioning coach. I got Luis and Rudy, my dad in my corner so I have a good team and I’m anxious to go in there and prove to everyone I’m a top contender and ready to be a world champion again.”

Leo expects a challenge from Almeda. At this stage in his career, all of the fighters are tough. “He’s pretty competitive and he’s a southpaw,” said Leo. “He has a long rangy jab. I think he’s a Mexican Olympian too. So, no easy fights from here on out. They’re all elite fighters, all top contenders.”

Leo and Almeda’s fight will be broadcast on Showtime.