ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo isn’t worried about ring rust. The former WBO junior featherweight champion hasn’t fought since 2021. Leo will meet Nicolas Polanco in a ten-round bout for the WBA Intercontinental featherweight title on Wednesday at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida.

Their fight is the co-main event. “He’s fought on Shobox before so, he has a reputable record,” said Leo. “This fight is for a WBA Intercontinental title. So, I’m excited about that. That’s going to get my name up there in the rankings in the featherweight division.” Leo is taking a 21-1 record into the fight. Polanco 20-4-1.