Angelo Leo is battle tested and ready to defend his WBO Title on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is fight week for Albuquerque’s own, WBO Junior Featherweight Champion boxer, Angelo Leo. Leo (20-0) will take on Stephen Fulton Jr. (18-0) on Saturday in Connecticut. This will mark Leo’s first title defense since becoming the WBO champion in August.

Coming into this bout Leo is the underdog, but he isn’t letting that faze him. Leo has been dealt a lot of adversity in his professional career, which started eight years ago and he believes this is just another challenge that he will attack head-on.

“Initially, we left New Mexico to live in L.A. and things got a little tough for us in those three years. It just got too expensive for my dad, but my dad still wanted me to pursue my career as a boxer in California. So, we purchased an RV, and we stayed in an RV for about two months. With that being said, there was no electricity, no plumbing, and it was just pretty much a place to rest our heads. But it was tough,” said Leo.

Leo and his father then decided to make the trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, to further his boxing career. However, Leo said it was best to go back to Albuquerque and after a month of being back, made his pro debut.

Leo is now 20-0 with 9 KO’s, and even though he is an underdog coming into Saturday nights fight with Fulton Jr., he is determined to remain on top. “I know a lot of people don’t know that about me, but I have had some hardships coming up and those are what gave me the mental fortitude I need to be where I am at today. You know, a lot of people don’t know my name, but that will all change come January 23rd, I am going to show everyone that I belong here and I am a champion for a reason,” Leo said.

Leo vs Fulton Jr. will be the main event on Showtime Boxing this Saturday, that fight card is set to start at 7 p.m. MT.