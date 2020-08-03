Angelo Leo is a world boxing champion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo has realized a dream. The talented boxer from Albuquerque is a world champion after capturing the vacant WBO junior featherweight title Saturday night in Uncansville, Connecticut.

Leo took the first three rounds to feel out Tramaine Williams. After a couple of adjustments, Leo dominated the fight, pounding Williams with a barrage of body shots while working his way up to his head. The fight would go the 12 round distance with Leo outpacing the left-handed Williams on all of the judges’ cards for a unanimous decision.

Don Ackerman scored the fight 117-111. Glenn Feldman had it at 118-110 while Don Trella scored it at 118-110. Leo will more than likely make his first title defense against Stephen Fulton Jr., who was originally scheduled to fight Leo before a positive COVID-19 test put him out of the fight.