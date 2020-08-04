Angelo Leo honored to be New Mexico’s world champion boxer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo became the 5th World Champion Boxer to come out of New Mexico, after a unanimous decision victory on Saturday night. “It’s real big, you know it’s real big. It feels great to be alongside the likes of Danny Romero, Johnny Tapia, Holly Holm, Bobby Foster and Austin Trout. It feels real good to put on for my city like that. I know in Albuquerque they are really happy and really proud. You know, I just want to let everyone know that I do appreciate them,” said Leo.

Leo put on a dominant performance in his fight with Tramaine Williams to win the vacant WBO Junior Featherweight Champion by a unanimous decision. Winning a World Title has been a dream for Leo since he got into the sport of boxing at a young age but now that he has gotten here he only has more aspirations moving forward.

“This is one of my goals right here, to become a world champion was one of my goals, but ultimately I want to have multiple titles in multiple divisions. So, this is just the beginning right here, this gave me a lot of motivation and a lot of confidence, but with that being said I have a target on my back now. everybody wants me, everybody is gunning for me, So with that, I got to work even harder,” Leo said.