Angelo Leo has no intentions of losing in first title defense

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo has put in the work and is ready to make his first title defense. The WBO junior featherweight champion will finally get a chance to meet Stephen Fulton in Uncasville, Connecticut on Jan. 23.

COVID-19 has prevented the fighters from engaging in battle twice. The first time is when Fulton came down with an illness in August of 2020. Tramaine Williams filled in for Fulton and lost to Leo for the, then, vacant title. Leo was to meet Fulton for his first title defense in December of 2020 before he to was stricken with COVID-19.

Leo said he is fully recovered and does not feel any side effects from the virus. “I feel great, honestly,” said Leo. “My lungs are good. My body feels good and I’m ready to go. Camp is going great, you know, I’m on weight.”

Leo knows a lot about his opponent and speaks about him with respect. “Stephen Fulton, you know, he’s a good boxer,” said Leo. “He likes to keep his jab. He likes to keep his distance and he’s slick.” Some see Leo as an underdog and that is just fine with him. “Being the underdog just gives you more motivation,” said Leo. “More fuel to the flame really. I love being the underdog because there’s no pressure on me. All the pressure is on him and I’m the world champion. So, it’s more power to me.”

Both fighters are undefeated. Leo is 20-0. Fulton is 19-0.