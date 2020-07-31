Angelo Leo gets a new opponent due to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo trained for Stephen Fulton but will face Tramaine Williams for the vacant WBO junior featherweight Saturday. A positive COVID-19 test put Fulton off of the card. Williams is glad for the opportunity to face Leo.

“It’s not going to be no cakewalk,” said Williams. “I’m ready for him.” Both fighters are undefeated with identical 19-0 records.

Leo left Albuquerque, New Mexico for Las Vegas in pursuit of a world title opportunity a little over two years ago. Now that former champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. had made a title a possibility for him, Leo plans to cash in. A change of opponent is not a distraction for him, but he does respect Williams.

“It’s the same focus, you know, the same mindset, go out there, do my job and get the win,” said Leo. “Some minor adjustments we have to make because he’s a southpaw. Tramaine is an undefeated fighter as well and he’s no pushover.”

The Leo and Williams 12 round title bout is the main event on the card at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The card will be broadcast by Showtime.