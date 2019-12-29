Angelo Leo Claims WBO Latino Title on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It was a huge victory on Saturday afternoon for Albuquerque native Angelo Leo. Leo put on a dominant performance against Cesar Juarez in what was a Super Bantamweight Title eliminator bout.

Leo knocked down his opponent two times before knocking him down in the 11th round for a third and final time. Leo won this bout by TKO and betters his record to 19-0 with 9 KO’s.

With this victory, Leo claims the WBO Junior Featherweight Latino Title and will now also get a shot at a world title in the near future.