Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Angelo Leo Claims WBO Latino Title on Saturday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It was a huge victory on Saturday afternoon for Albuquerque native Angelo Leo. Leo put on a dominant performance against Cesar Juarez in what was a Super Bantamweight Title eliminator bout.

Leo knocked down his opponent two times before knocking him down in the 11th round for a third and final time. Leo won this bout by TKO and betters his record to 19-0 with 9 KO’s.

With this victory, Leo claims the WBO Junior Featherweight Latino Title and will now also get a shot at a world title in the near future.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞