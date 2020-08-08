Angelo Garcia Memorial Scholarship awards first RGHS baseball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande graduate and former baseball player, Demian Salcido is the first recipient of a scholarship from the Angelo Garcia Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Salcido received $1,500 on Friday morning from this memorial scholarship fund and he couldn’t be more thankful.

“I am just beyond honored and blessed because this is a good opportunity and it’s going to help me with my college expenses and everything, I am just beyond blessed,” said Salcido.

The Angelo “G” Garcia Memorial Scholarship Foundation was started by Fermin & Jessica Garcia and it is in place to remember their son Angelo, who passed away in 2017 and was a stand out baseball player at Rio Grande High School.

“He always just had that passion, no matter what he did, it was always about baseball and he never had any second plan in life, he always wanted to play baseball. So, we are very fortunate to be able to continue his love for the game,” said Jessica.

Salcido is the first recipient of this scholarship, which is funded by a memorial tournament put on by the Garcia Family. Salcido is headed to New Mexico Highlands University to play baseball and has hopes at becoming a civil engineer.

“I know that Demian is going to go on to do great things and make Angelo proud and to honor Angelo Garcia,” said Rio Grande Baseball Coach Orlando Griego.