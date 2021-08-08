Andrew Erickson is feeling confident heading into UNM’s Football Season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrew Erickson is one of the stand-out local players on UNM Football’s 2021 roster. Erickson had a solid redshirt freshman year for the Lobos and is only getting better heading into this upcoming season.

“I think the main focus for me has been getting my left leg back to normal after my ACL. Going into last season, I still felt like it was a little lacking. So, it’s been really important for me to just focus on getting my left leg stronger, and I can already feel it out here running routes. Breaking to the right is much easier and much faster. Yeah, I am really excited, I feel much more confident and I feel really excited for this season,” said Andrew Erickson.

The Lobos wrapped up their first week of Fall Camp on Saturday and they will pick back on Monday in full pads. UNM’s first game is set for September 2 against Houston Baptist in Albuquerque.