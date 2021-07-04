Andrea Howard wins MVP and Gold Medal at European Softball Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators won their first game at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Saturday night, taking out Northern Arizona 52-38. This game marked the first for newly-named Head Coach Robert Kent. And what an introduction into the IFL as he had, to play former DC Head Coach Dominic Bramante and Northern Arizona.

This game was tight at the half, as Duke City only led 18-14 but the Gladiators would turn it on in the second half to win 52-38. "The guys have bought in, they have truly bought in. It's only been a couple of days, but just the spirit of coming around and saying, 'hey guys, when we hit adversity we can go out there and win these games. So boy I will tell you, the second half we came out firing and I am so proud of these guys," said Kent.