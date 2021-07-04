Andrea Howard wins MVP and Gold Medal at European Softball Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva Graduate and UNM softball slugger, Andrea Howard continued her strong play at the European Softball Championships on Saturday. Playing for Team Italy, Howard racked up two home runs in the 9-5 victory over the Netherlands for the European Championship Gold Medal.
Howard finished this tournament with 18 hits, 6 home runs, 23 RBIs, 40 total bases, a .545 batting average, 1.212 slugging %, and .579 OBP. Solid stats and a solid performance overall for Team Italy as they now move on to play Team USA in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics on the 20th of this month.